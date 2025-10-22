Michael Jordan Makes Shocking Claim About the Last Time He Picked Up a Basketball
Michael Jordan made a stunning admission about the last time he played basketball while debuting as a commentator for NBC on Tuesday night.
During an interview with Mike Tirico, Jordan claimed he hadn't actually played in years. Tirico asked his newest colleague if he ever just picked up a ball and shot around, to which Jordan replied, "I haven't picked up a ball in years."
Tirico then asked about the last time Jordan shot a basketball, and MJ claimed it came while he was at the Ryder Cup. He met the owner of the house he was renting and did a meet and greet with his grandkids, at which point the owner asked if he'd shoot one free throw on the basketball court at the house.
"When I stepped up to shoot the free throw, it was the most nervous I've been in years," Jordan said. "The reason being is those kids heard the stories from the parents about what I did 30 years ago. So their expectation is 30 years prior, and I haven't touched a basketball.
Tirico said, "I hope you swished it," and Jordan replied, "Absolutely."
The five-time NBA MVP won six championships with the Chicago Bulls during his playing days. He retired three times, the last coming in 2003 after a two-season stint with the Washington Wizards. Widely considered the greatest basketball player of all-time, it's shocking that he hasn't played in game in so long.
Jordan was hired as a "special contributor" by NBC for the network's return to covering the NBA this season.