You May Be Shocked to Learn Michael Jordan Is Not a Fan of Load Management
NBC parceled out a few more minutes of the Michael Jordan-Mike Tirico interview they recorded in the offseason during its Tuesday NBA coverage. This part of their conversation centered around load management and—guess what—Jordan said he doesn't much care for that particular part of the sport's evolution.
"Well, it shouldn't be needed, first and foremost," Jordan said. "You know, I never wanted to miss a game because it was an opportunity to prove. It was something that I felt like the fans are there that watch me play. I want to impress that guy way up on top who probably worked his ass off to get a ticket or to get money to buy the ticket."
Pressed by Tirico on the idea that prime Jordan really cared about some electrician from suburban Detroit giving him the business from the nosebleeds, the all-time great had this to say:
"Yeah, because I know he's probably yelling at me and I want to shut him up. You know, he's calling me all kinds of names. I definitely want to shut him up. ... You have a duty that if they're wanting to see you, and as an entertainer, I want to show. Right?"
Through two installments of these Jordan segments, it's clear that all of the footage could easily have been spliced together with The Last Dance sit-down. There's a pretty clear element of hagiography present. And it's Michael Jordan so that's perfectly fine and expected.
Not that load management needs an advocate, but it's pretty wild for everyone to point to Jordan routinely played 80-plus games per year during his career yet not mention that he retired two different times and was away from the game for four years. That apparently is not load management because loads can only be managed one game at a time and not 82.
Jordan shared an example of playing with a twisted ankle early in his career because he wanted to make a name for himself and then, amazingly, transitions to his infamous Flu Game in Game 6 of the 1997 NBA Finals. Say what you want about the current state of the NBA but there aren't many players who would miss Game 6 of the NBA Finals if they were at all capable of making it out onto the court.
There is nothing surprising about Jordan's comments. It would have been news if he said something positive about load management. Yet here we are, a morning later, and there are ton of headlines about Jordan confirming everyone's suspicions and saying he doesn't care for all this resting.
NBC knew exactly what they were doing when they brought him about. And they know what they're doing in doling his thoughts out a few bites at a time.