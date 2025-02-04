SI

Michael Jordan’s Son Arrested on DUI and Drug Charges

Kristen Wong

Marcus Jordan attends DJ Khaled's We The Best Golf Tournament Welcome Reception at Casadonna on December 04, 2024 in Miami, Florida.
Marcus Jordan attends DJ Khaled's We The Best Golf Tournament Welcome Reception at Casadonna on December 04, 2024 in Miami, Florida. / Photo by Julia Beverly/WireImage
Marcus Jordan, the son of Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan, was arrested on Monday for driving under the influence, cocaine possession and resisting arrest, according to police records obtained by TMZ.

Jordan was booked into Orange County jail in Florida, though the details of his arrest remain unclear. As of Tuesday, it is not yet known whether Jordan has been released.

Jordan, 34, is the second eldest of Michael, 61, and his first wife Juanita Vanoy’s three children.

He played basketball for a short stint at the University of Central Florida and is currently the CEO and founder of the Trophy Room, a retail boutique inspired by the trophy room within the Jordan family residence that sells footwear and apparel.

Perhaps more famously, Jordan is the ex-boyfriend of The Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen, who was previously married to Bulls star Scottie Pippen. The couple began dating in 2022 and split two years later.

KRISTEN WONG

Kristen Wong is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. She has been a sports journalist since 2020. Before joining SI in November 2023, Wong covered four NFL teams as an associate editor with the FanSided NFL Network and worked as a staff writer for the brand’s flagship site. Outside of work, she has dreams of running her own sporty dive bar.

