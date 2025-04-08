SI

Denver Nuggets Firing Michael Malone Had NBA World Absolutely Stunned

Safe to say no one saw this coming.

Brigid Kennedy

Then Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone on Feb 11, 2023.
Then Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone on Feb 11, 2023. / Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images
The Denver Nuggets on Tuesday shockingly fired head Michael Malone with just three games left in a 47-32 season, which has them currently in the No. 4 spot in the Western Conference. Malone, who has served as the head coach since 2015, led the team to its first NBA title in 2023 and is the winningest coach in franchise history.

Immediately, the news was met with total shock from NBA fans and pundits. Shortly after, it was reported that the team was firing its general manager, Calvin Booth, as well.

At the time of this writing, the rationale for either firing was still unclear.

Booth and Malone's firings come after the Memphis Grizzlies fired head coach Taylor Jenkins at the end of March with just nine games remaining in the season. Jenkins was the franchise's winningest coach.

Published
Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

