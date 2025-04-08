Denver Nuggets Firing Michael Malone Had NBA World Absolutely Stunned
The Denver Nuggets on Tuesday shockingly fired head Michael Malone with just three games left in a 47-32 season, which has them currently in the No. 4 spot in the Western Conference. Malone, who has served as the head coach since 2015, led the team to its first NBA title in 2023 and is the winningest coach in franchise history.
Immediately, the news was met with total shock from NBA fans and pundits. Shortly after, it was reported that the team was firing its general manager, Calvin Booth, as well.
At the time of this writing, the rationale for either firing was still unclear.
Take a look at that reaction below:
Booth and Malone's firings come after the Memphis Grizzlies fired head coach Taylor Jenkins at the end of March with just nine games remaining in the season. Jenkins was the franchise's winningest coach.