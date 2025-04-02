Michael Malone Defends Russell Westbrook After Missed Layup, Late Foul Sink Nuggets
The Denver Nuggets lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves, 140-139, in two overtimes on Tuesday night, spoiling a historic game by three-time MVP Nikola Jokic. And in the final seconds of the second overtime period, two crucial errors from Nuggets' nine-time All-Star Russell Westbrook—a missed layup immediately followed by a foul on a Timberwolves' game-winning, three-point attempt—ultimately helped sink Denver.
But Nuggets coach Michael Malone refused to pin the blame on Westbrook while speaking to reporters after the game.
"I know who Russell Westbrook is," Malone said. "He’s a guy that hates to lose, so he may not want to hear any of that stuff. He’s a perfectionist and he’s a competitor. And knowing Russ the way I do, he’s probably gonna put a lot of this on him. But we lost tonight. The Denver Nuggets."
"We, as a collective group, lost that game tonight. Not one player."
With the Nuggets leading by one point and under 20 seconds left in the second overtime, a Timberwolves turnover resulted in a two-on-one fastbreak opportunity for Denver, and a great look at a layup for Westbrook. But the former NBA MVP missed the shot, giving Minnesota one more chance to tie or take the lead.
Westbrook recovered admirably on the defensive end and closed to contest on a game-winning three-point attempt from Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who fell to the ground as the shot missed and the buzzer sounded.
But officials called a foul on Westbrook and, after a brief replay review, upheld the call, putting 0.1 seconds back on the game clock and sending Alexander-Walker to the free throw line. The Timberwolves guard sank the first two attempts to give his team the victory.
In lockstep with Malone, Westbrook's teammates, including the record-setting Jokic, also had his back after the tough defeat.
"Why? What happened, it’s basketball," Jokic said when asked if he would say anything to Westbrook after the game, per The Denver Gazette. "I’m pretty sure that he didn’t want to make a foul or whatever. It happens. He had the best, I would say, thoughts. It happens."
As for the missed layup? Nuggets forward Christian Braun had this to say, per Katy Winge of Altitude Sports.
"We trust him to take that shot 100 out of100 times. That’s not what lost us the game."
Westbrook chipped in 12 points, seven assists, six rebounds, two blocks and a steal in 38 minutes.