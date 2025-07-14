Michael Porter Jr. Had Most Nonchalant Reaction to Getting Traded From Nuggets to Nets
Earlier this offseason, the Nuggets traded forward Michael Porter Jr. and an unprotected first-round pick to the Nets for Cameron Johnson. Though Porter had previously spent his entire career with the Nuggets since they drafted him in 2018, and even helped them win a championship in 2023, he was surprisingly unbothered by the life and career-changing event.
Porter was so nonchalant about the Nuggets trading him that shortly after he found out he was headed to the Nets, he shrugged off the news and went to take a nap.
"I flipped the script in my head pretty quick," Porter told reporters on Sunday. "Honestly, I'm not like a super anxious guy or anything like that. So on the plane when I found out, I was kind of just like, 'Well, I'm traded,' and took a nap afterwards."
Porter was a productive player in Denver, becoming a full-time starter after his rookie season and averaging over 16 points per game in four of his six seasons with the Nuggets. Though he was a key part of the team, he said earlier this week in a Youtube video that he felt his ceiling had plateaued in Denver. In getting traded to Brooklyn, Porter is optimistic he will be able to take his game to another level that he didn't reach in Denver.
"Last year, I was around 18 [points per game] as the third option," Porter said. "I just feel like I have more in my tank still. I don't feel like I've reached my peak, and I'm excited to grow my game, expand my game, explore my game and see what I could do."
The Nets are coming off a 26-52 campaign and a second straight season in which they failed to make the playoffs, but this should also in turn give Porter the opportunity to take on a greater role while in Brooklyn.