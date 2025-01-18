Michigan Native Devin Booker Gives Subtle Nod to Detroit Lions During Game vs. Pistons
Devin Booker is ready for his Detroit Lions to play the Washington Commanders in a divisional round showdown at Ford Field Saturday night. Booker's Phoenix Suns happened to be in Detroit to play the Pistons Saturday, which tipped off four hours before kickoff down the street. Perfect timing.
Booker, a Grand Rapids, Mich. native, boarded the team bus headed to Little Caesars Arena donning a vintage Lions jacket. His signals of support continued onto the court, too, with a subtle nod to the Lions stitched to his sneakers.
He had an exclusive of his own shoe, the Nike Book 1, prepared with the Lions logo to wear on the hardwood in Detroit. Booker spoke about his love for the Lions, and all Detroit sports teams, with ESPN's Eric Woodyard last season.
"I've been a fan of all of them, Detroit Red Wings, Pistons, Tigers and obviously the Lions," Booker told Woodyard in 2023. "Just touching back into my roots, how I grew up. Every Sunday has always been family time, watching Lions games."
Booker said he plans to attend the Lions' divisional round game Saturday following his own game against the Pistons, according to The Detroit News. His star teammate, Kevin Durant, who happens to be a Washington, D.C. native and Commanders fan, surely will join.