Mickey Mouse Makes Accidental Appearance on Court in Middle of Magic-Grizzlies Game
The Memphis Grizzlies narrowly defeated the Magic in Orlando on Friday night, as a Jaren Jackson Jr. block in the final seconds secured the visiting side's 105–104 win. And the first quarter of the contest featured some ... surprise entertainment for the players on the court.
During a timeout about halfway through the first quarter, viewers were suddenly subjected to a surprise appearance from Mickey Mouse. Apparently some wires got crossed behind the scenes and the beloved Disney character believed it was his time to perform so he marched onto the court with a few other characters. When the lights came back on, Mickey quickly realized he was wrong and scampered off the court.
It was quite an amusing scene, especially the frame where Desmond Bane appears to be looking directly at the character with a bemused expression.
The NBA is truly where amazing happens. What a moment. If Mickey can hit threes at a 40% clip the Magic should definitely be giving him a call.