Mics Caught Steph Curry’s Four-Word Message After Sinking Game-Sealing Three vs. Mavs
Klay Thompson’s return game at Chase Center wouldn’t have been complete without an iconic game-sealing three-pointer from his former Golden State Warriors teammate, Steph Curry.
Curry got red-hot in the final three minutes of Tuesday’s 120-117 win over the Dallas Mavericks, scoring the Warriors’ last 12 points to close out a thrilling game.
With less than 30 seconds left in the fourth, Curry sank a clutch three to give Golden State the lead, ran back to his side of the court doing his signature “Night Night” celebration and appeared to shout a personal fired-up message.
Mics caught Curry saying, “You better stay here! You better stay here!”
Was it a thinly veiled message to her old teammate, perhaps? Or was it just pure adrenaline shooting through Curry’s veins?
Curry finished the game with 37 points on 5-of-12 shooting from beyond the arc while Thompson scored 22 points and shot 6-of-12 from deep against his former team.