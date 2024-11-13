SI

Mics Caught Steph Curry’s Four-Word Message After Sinking Game-Sealing Three vs. Mavs

Kristen Wong

Screengrab on Twitter/ @primekev2330
In this story:

Klay Thompson’s return game at Chase Center wouldn’t have been complete without an iconic game-sealing three-pointer from his former Golden State Warriors teammate, Steph Curry.

Curry got red-hot in the final three minutes of Tuesday’s 120-117 win over the Dallas Mavericks, scoring the Warriors’ last 12 points to close out a thrilling game.

With less than 30 seconds left in the fourth, Curry sank a clutch three to give Golden State the lead, ran back to his side of the court doing his signature “Night Night” celebration and appeared to shout a personal fired-up message.

Mics caught Curry saying, “You better stay here! You better stay here!” 

Was it a thinly veiled message to her old teammate, perhaps? Or was it just pure adrenaline shooting through Curry’s veins?

Curry finished the game with 37 points on 5-of-12 shooting from beyond the arc while Thompson scored 22 points and shot 6-of-12 from deep against his former team.

More of the Latest Around the NBA

feed

Published
Kristen Wong
KRISTEN WONG

Kristen Wong is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. She has been a sports journalist since 2020. Before joining SI in November 2023, Wong covered four NFL teams as an associate editor with the FanSided NFL Network and worked as a staff writer for the brand’s flagship site. Outside of work, she has dreams of running her own sporty dive bar.

Home/NBA