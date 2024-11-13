NBA Fans Loved Steph Curry's Ruthless Reaction to Hitting Game-Sealing Shot vs. Mavs
Klay Thompson returned the Bay Area for his first game against his former team on Tuesday night and he got to see something familiar—Steph Curry being clutch down the stretch and flashing his "Night Night" celebration after hitting a game-sealing three-pointer in the Warriors' 120-117 victory over the Mavs.
The game was an emotional one for Thompson and all of his ex-teammates and it seemed only fitting that Curry put on a show in the final minutes. Curry, who had a great reaction to seeing Thompson do his shimmy earlier in the game, had the final 12 points for the Warriors and finished with 37 on the night.
His step-back three-pointer with 26.4 seconds sealed it and set off an awesome celebration:
Fans loved it:
