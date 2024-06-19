Mics Caught Luka Dončić and Jaylen Brown’s Classy Exchange After NBA Finals
Two of the league’s biggest stars hugged it out on the court after the Boston Celtics defeated the Dallas Mavericks to clinch their 18th franchise NBA title on Monday.
Celtics’ Jaylen Brown and Mavericks’ Luka Doncic, arguably the best players on their respective teams, shared a sweet moment once the final whistle blew.
As Celtics players took over the court at TD Garden and confetti rained from above, Brown approached the Slovenian star and told him, “Luka, you’re a killer. You got the best out of me. I love you, bro.”
Doncic replied, “I love you too, bro.”
Just two bros being bros.
In the Celtics’ 106-88 Game 5 victory, Brown put up 21 points to close out the series and was named Finals MVP. The 27-year-old averaged 20.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists in the five-game series against the Mavericks.
Doncic, two years younger than Brown, shot 47.2% from the field during the Finals but struggled from behind the arc and also committed 4.6 turnovers per game.