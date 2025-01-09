Mics Picked Up Russell Westbrook Warning Ivica Zubac Before Outhustling Him
Russell Westbrook is 36-years old and in the 17th year of his NBA career and yet he would be at the top of the list if you asked other players to name someone who plays the hardest. His motor might be the most impressive thing about his very impressive game and every once in a while he takes it for a drive to make sure his body can go from 0-60 expediently. Which he did on Wednesday night in the Denver Nuggets' convincing victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.
Less than eight minutes into the first quarter Westbrook found himself next to Clippers center Ivica Zubac on lane while DeAndre Jordan lined up a free throw. Feeling energetic, the Nuggets veteran warned his much taller and larger opponent that he'd better box out.
Then he showed what would happen if Zubac didn't box out, easily slipping past him for a putback lay-in.
It's very cool that Westbrook was able to call his shot here. But Zubac ... it's unclear what he was doing. The man just told you to keep your head on a swivel out there and you respond by getting torched off the line like that? Not great.