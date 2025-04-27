NBA World Loved Mike Breen's 'Blocked by James' Call Next to Richard Jefferson
ESPN announcer Mike Breen perfectly executed a return to one of his most famous calls Sunday afternoon between the Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves.
In the 2016 NBA Finals, Breen famously exclaimed "blocked by James!" after an incredible chase-down block from LeBron James which helped the Cleveland Cavaliers secure their first and only championship. Richard Jefferson, now an ESPN analyst, was on that Cavs team where he won the sole title of his 17-season NBA career.
Jefferson was on the call next to Breen Sunday, which provided a full-circle moment as James blocked Wolves guard Donte DiVincenzo in a big moment during the fourth quarter.
In addition to his ESPN colleague, Breen gave the NBA world a feeling of déjà vu that they absolutely loved:
Unfortunately for James, his Lakers fell short to the Wolves in a close game that ended 116–113. Lakers guard Austin Reaves got a good look to tie the game at the buzzer, but the shot fell short and L.A. is now on the brink of elimination, trailing 3–1 in the first-round series.