Mike Dunleavy Jr. Addresses Jonathan Kuminga's Future With Warriors
The Golden State Warriors face some tough questions this offseason as they attempt to build a championship-contending roster around Steph Curry in his final years on the court. And there might not be a bigger question mark on the roster right now than Jonathan Kuminga.
Kuminga, the No. 7 pick in the 2021 NBA draft, is a restricted free agent. He has several options: accept a one-year qualifying offer and return to Golden State, work out a new long-term deal with the Warriors, or find a new team via an offer sheet or a sign-and-trade deal. But there doesn't appear to be much traction with a new contract at this point of the offseason.
"We're working through it," Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. said to the media Thursday night after the conclusion of the 2025 NBA draft. "... For both sides, we'd like to figure something out as soon as possible. That's the way it goes sometimes with restricted free agency. I'm not going to stress out about it too much. The main thing is making the right decisions, figuring the whole thing out—whether that is Day 1 or Day 10."
Kuminga has had an interesting four years with Golden State. He's flashed star potential at times but never fully gained the trust of coach Steve Kerr and his staff for a consistent, every-night role. Back in May, The Ringer's Logan Murdock reported Kerr was "incensed" by several instances of Kuminga refusing to pass the ball to Curry and instead looking for his own shot.
The frustration goes both ways. Back in January 2024, The Athletic reported that Kuminga had lost faith in Kerr and no longer believed the coach would allow him to reach his full potential. He's also recently gone on record stating that he wants to be an All-Star—no matter if that's with the Warriors or another team.
Does Kuminga want to return to Golden State? And if so, how important is that in their negotiations?
"It's important," Dunleavy said. "I think from his end, ultimately, he's the one as a free agent who has to sign the contract. By him doing that, if it happens with us, that's reflective of his desire to be here."
It might not be a perfect relationship, but Kuminga is the best pure athlete on the Warriors' roster. Dunleavy and Golden State's front office have quite the decision ahead of them this summer.