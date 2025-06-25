Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga Makes Intriguing Comments Ahead of Free Agency
Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga is set to become a restricted free agent next week. Kuminga has spent the first four seasons of his NBA career with the Warriors, but is seeking the opportunity to have a larger impact and role as he hits free agency.
“That’s what’s been on my mind,” Kuminga told Anthony Slater of The Athletic. “Things take time, but I feel like I’m at the point where that has to be my priority, to just be one of the guys a team relies on. Aiming to be an All-Star. Multiple times. Aiming to be great. … Wherever I’m going to be at, it don’t matter if it’s the Warriors or if it’s anywhere else, it’s something I want. I want to see what I could do. I know I got it. So I want to really see. I’ve never got that chance.”
Kuminga has been a key figure for the Warriors since he was drafted by the team in 2021, even emerging as a regular starter in 2023-24. However, his role diminished this past season after the Warriors acquired Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat, and Kuminga didn't mesh the best with Butler and Steph Curry together. Kuminga was benched for multiple games during the Warriors' postseason run, but did see some more time and showed greater productivity after Curry injured his hamstring in the Western Conference semifinals.
With Butler and Curry expected to lead the Warriors the next two seasons, Kuminga's chances at becoming an All-Star for Golden State and overall a player the Warriors rely on are lower.
“I did it here and there, but it was never a consistent role, a consistent role given to me,” Kuminga said to Slater. “It only happens five games on, 10 games off. I want it to be a consistent role. Because I know what I got. I know what I could bring. I know how much work I put in. I know I’m dedicated to this game, how much I love the game.”
As a restricted free agent, Kuminga can sign an offer sheet with another team, but the Warriors will have the opportunity to retain him by matching the offer. He could choose to remain with Golden State, but if he does want to leave, he will have to receive an offer greater than what the Warriors are willing to match.