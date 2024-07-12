Mike Dunleavy Jr. 'Pretty Confident' Steph Curry Will Be a Warrior for Life
Steph Curry is eligible for a contract extension this summer, and Golden State Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy seems ready to give Curry whatever he wants for the rest of his career.
On Friday, Dunleavy was asked about the future of several Warriors players and gave a rundown. When it came to discussing Curry he said, "We'll talk about that too. I mean, that guy, whatever he wants. We'll get through all that stuff ... all that stuff will get figured out. Pretty confident he will be a Warrior for life."
Curry is currently under contract through the 2025-26 season. He's set to make $55.8 million for the 2024-25 campaign, and will make $59.6 million in the final year of his current deal. He can tack another season on this summer and it sounds like Dunleavy and Golden State want to do that.
It's hard to imagine the 36-year-old moving on and playing anywhere else. The Warriors selected him with the No. 7 pick in the 2009 NBA draft and he has played 15 seasons with the team. He has helped lead the team to four NBA titles, is a 10-time All-Star, two-time NBA MVP, and has made All-NBA teams 10 times. He's also the NBA's all-time leader in three-pointers made and free throw percentage.
With Klay Thompson off to the Dallas Mavericks, Curry is the Warriors at this point. It's a safe bet he's never leaving the franchise.