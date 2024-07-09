Klay Thompson Gave Honest Statement on Warriors Exit at First Mavericks Presser
Shortly after leaving the only franchise he’s ever known, former Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson made his first comments as a Dallas Maverick at his introductory press conference on Tuesday.
Following his decorated 13-year stint in the Bay, Thompson addressed his emotional departure from the Warriors franchise with an honest opening statement.
“Sometimes change can spur greatness, and a new change of scenery can do wonders,” Thompson said. “I’m very grateful for my time at Golden State, but I just felt like moving on could just re-energize me, and do something special for the rest of my career."
Thompson also explained what made Dallas the ideal destination for him, citing the Mavericks’ young talent, style of play and “world-class” treatment from the organization, among other reasons.
Thompson, 34, agreed to a three-year, $50 million deal with the Mavericks in free agency as part of a six-team sign-and-trade. The All-Star guard opted to join Dallas over the Los Angeles Lakers, where his father won two NBA championships, reportedly because playing for the Lakers felt too much like playing for the Warriors.
“Sometimes breakups are necessary to do what's right,” Thompson continued. “I'm not the first athlete in the NBA to go through this… I take a lot of inspiration from past athletes and how their careers may have gone astray when they either left the team or joined the team, some guys thrive and I look forward to just being rejuvenated here. A lot of good basketball left in the tank.”