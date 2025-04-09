Mike Malone Firing Elicits Most Joe Mazzulla Response Possible From Celtics Coach
The Denver Nuggets made some big changes on Tuesday, firing general manager Calvin Booth and head coach Mike Malone who both just helped the franchise win its first title approximately 22 months ago. The coach and GM had been fighting behind the scenes for quite some time and the team hoped shaking things up like this could push the team to another championship.
Reactions have been pouring in over the news, but as usual Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla had the most unique, thoughtful and fairly dark take on the matter. Speaking with the press before his team's game against the New York Knicks, Mazzulla said Malone's firing made him consider his own mortality.
"I mean, it's part of what motivates me, but I wake up every day saying this could be my last day," said Mazzulla. "You have to have that type of perspective. Because it gives you gratitude. It also keeps you hungry. You have to have a healthy balance of you want this for as long you can at the same time you're very much replaceable because that's just how it works. So everyday I remind myself of my own mortality and I think that's what kind of what keeps me in a perspective and a gratitude of the opportunity that you have."
There is no one quite like Joe Mazzulla when it comes to making something profound be both disturbing and kind of hilarious all at once. May we all try and stay so centered.