Mike Tirico Lands Key Role in NBC’s Upcoming NBA Broadcasts
NBC announced on Wednesday that Mike Tirico will work as the lead play-by-play announcer for the network's NBA coverage, which begins next season.
The NBA's media coverage for the 2025-26 season is switching to being hosted on ESPN/ABC, Amazon Prime Video and NBC/Peacock. Because Tirico will be calling the weekly Sunday Night Football games until February, and then host the Winter Olympics in Feb. 2026, he will only work a limited number of games until after February. Then, he will call multiple games a week.
“I could not be more thrilled about returning courtside to call NBA games,” Tirico said, via a press release. “My 15 years of chronicling the best basketball players in the world still stands as one of the highlights of my career. Like so many others, my love of the league took hold during the unforgettable days of the NBA on NBC back in the ’90s. The chance to be a part of the team bringing that iconic partnership back to life has us incredibly excited.”
Former NBA star Jamal Crawford was previously named the lead analyst for NBC's NBA coverage, so he will be working alongside Tirico. Noah Eagle will also work as a play-by-play announcer for the network.
Tirico previously called NBA games from 2002–16 for ABC, ESPN and ESPN Radio. He covered the NBA Finals during that time as well.
The NBA's new media deal will last 11 years beginning with the 2025-26 season. This switch occurred after TNT couldn't reach a deal with the league.