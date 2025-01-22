SI

Mike Tirico Lands Key Role in NBC’s Upcoming NBA Broadcasts

He previously called NBA games for 15 years.

Madison Williams

NBC Sunday Night Football broadcaster Mike Tirico works an NFL game in 2022.
NBC Sunday Night Football broadcaster Mike Tirico works an NFL game in 2022. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

NBC announced on Wednesday that Mike Tirico will work as the lead play-by-play announcer for the network's NBA coverage, which begins next season.

The NBA's media coverage for the 2025-26 season is switching to being hosted on ESPN/ABC, Amazon Prime Video and NBC/Peacock. Because Tirico will be calling the weekly Sunday Night Football games until February, and then host the Winter Olympics in Feb. 2026, he will only work a limited number of games until after February. Then, he will call multiple games a week.

“I could not be more thrilled about returning courtside to call NBA games,” Tirico said, via a press release. “My 15 years of chronicling the best basketball players in the world still stands as one of the highlights of my career. Like so many others, my love of the league took hold during the unforgettable days of the NBA on NBC back in the ’90s. The chance to be a part of the team bringing that iconic partnership back to life has us incredibly excited.”

Former NBA star Jamal Crawford was previously named the lead analyst for NBC's NBA coverage, so he will be working alongside Tirico. Noah Eagle will also work as a play-by-play announcer for the network.

Tirico previously called NBA games from 2002–16 for ABC, ESPN and ESPN Radio. He covered the NBA Finals during that time as well.

The NBA's new media deal will last 11 years beginning with the 2025-26 season. This switch occurred after TNT couldn't reach a deal with the league.

More of the Latest Around the NBA

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NBA