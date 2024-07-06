Miles Bridges to Return to Hornets on New Three-Year Deal, per Report
The Charlotte Hornets and star wing Miles Bridges have agreed to a three-year, $75 million contract that will lock him in with the franchise through the 2026-27 season, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Bridges, who began the season serving a 10-game suspension after pleading no contest to felony domestic abuse, averaged 21.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists on 46.2% shooting from the floor.
Bridges and his agent, Rich Paul, explored potential sign-and-trade scenarios before opting to take the new contract from the Hornets, according to Wojnarowski.
Bridges, who is just 26 years old, will now be a prominent member of Charlotte's budding young core that also includes All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball and forward Brandon Miller.