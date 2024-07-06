SI

Miles Bridges to Return to Hornets on New Three-Year Deal, per Report

Apr 7, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) looks on during the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-USA TODAY Sports
The Charlotte Hornets and star wing Miles Bridges have agreed to a three-year, $75 million contract that will lock him in with the franchise through the 2026-27 season, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Bridges, who began the season serving a 10-game suspension after pleading no contest to felony domestic abuse, averaged 21.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists on 46.2% shooting from the floor.

Bridges and his agent, Rich Paul, explored potential sign-and-trade scenarios before opting to take the new contract from the Hornets, according to Wojnarowski.

Bridges, who is just 26 years old, will now be a prominent member of Charlotte's budding young core that also includes All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball and forward Brandon Miller.

Mike McDaniel is a writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided, and more. Mike hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of his professional life, he is a husband, father, and an avid golfer.

