Mom of Lakers Rookie Bemoans ESPN's Comically Incorrect Photo for Her Son
Quincy Olivari has had quite the week.
The former undrafted free agent signed a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Lakers this past weekend, shortly after he scored a team-high 22 points in the preseason finale against the Golden State Warriors. Olivari went viral after the game for getting emotional in the postgame press conference while reflecting on meeting Steph Curry, one of his childhood idols.
Olivari's big week in the zeitgeist continued Tuesday morning when his mom, Courtney Olivari, pointed out that ESPN didn't feature a picture of her son on its Lakers' roster page. Instead, a photo of Dalton Knecht—the No. 17 pick of the 2024 NBA draft—showed up instead.
Olivari seemed to get a kick out of his mom's post on social media.
That's the good stuff right there.
Olivari, who starred four five seasons at Rice and Xavier in a decorated collegiate career, will likely spend most of the 2024–25 NBA campaign with the G League South Bay Lakers. Those G League Lakers are set to begin their season Nov. 9 with a matchup against the Salt Lake City Stars.