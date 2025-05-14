SI

Myles Turner Had Three Words for Media That Picked Against Pacers

The Pacers eliminated the Cavaliers from the playoffs on Tuesday night.

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner celebrates a made basket.
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner celebrates a made basket. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
The Indiana Pacers eliminated the Cleveland Cavaliers from the NBA playoffs on Tuesday night after winning 114-105 in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. With the win, Pacers advance to the conference finals for the second year in a row.

The Pacers seemed to really beat the odds to get to this position. The Cavaliers were heavy favorites to advance from the series, as they dominated in the regular season by posting an Eastern Conference best 64-18 record. Many NBA analysts had them winning the NBA title this year, and especially winning the series over the Pacers.

In fact, all 13 of ESPN's NBA analysts who voted on the Pacers-Cavaliers series picked Cleveland to advance. This vote resurfaced on social media after the Pacers' win, and even Indiana center Myles Turner added his thoughts on people doubting them.

"Jobs Not Finished #YesCers," Turner tweeted.

We'll see how the Pacers do in the conference finals against either the New York Knicks or Boston Celtics. They'll be looking to reach their first NBA Finals since the 1999-2000 season.

Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

