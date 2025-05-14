Myles Turner Had Three Words for Media That Picked Against Pacers
The Indiana Pacers eliminated the Cleveland Cavaliers from the NBA playoffs on Tuesday night after winning 114-105 in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. With the win, Pacers advance to the conference finals for the second year in a row.
The Pacers seemed to really beat the odds to get to this position. The Cavaliers were heavy favorites to advance from the series, as they dominated in the regular season by posting an Eastern Conference best 64-18 record. Many NBA analysts had them winning the NBA title this year, and especially winning the series over the Pacers.
In fact, all 13 of ESPN's NBA analysts who voted on the Pacers-Cavaliers series picked Cleveland to advance. This vote resurfaced on social media after the Pacers' win, and even Indiana center Myles Turner added his thoughts on people doubting them.
"Jobs Not Finished #YesCers," Turner tweeted.
We'll see how the Pacers do in the conference finals against either the New York Knicks or Boston Celtics. They'll be looking to reach their first NBA Finals since the 1999-2000 season.