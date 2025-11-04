Myles Turner Fires Back at Pacers Fans With Frank Message After Getting Booed
Myles Turner's return to Indiana didn't quite play out the way he had anticipated.
Turner, who spent the first 10 seasons of his career with the Pacers, returned to Gainbridge Fieldhouse for the first time since signing with the rival-Milwaukee Bucks in July, and heard it from the fans, who booed him while a tribute video played on the scoreboard before the start of the game.
Turner seemed to shake off the boos in real time, but it was clear how much the negative reception bothered him when he spoke to reporters following the Bucks' 117-115 win over the Pacers.
Turner frustrated by Pacers fans‘ boos
"It was disheartening, man," Turner said. "It was frustrating. You give 10 years of your life, your blood, your sweat, your tears. You take pay cuts. You survive trade rumors. You try to do everything the right way, and then sometimes stuff shakes out. It is cool. I take it on the chin."
Over the course of his 10 seasons in Indiana, Turner, a two-time block champion, played for four different coaches, endured five first round exits and seemingly countless seasons of trade rumors—though he was never dealt—before he helped lead the Pacers to an improbable NBA Finals appearance this past year. Turner was the longest-tenured Pacers player on the team that took the Thunder to seven games in an eventual NBA Finals defeat.
Given some more time to stew on how things played out on Monday night, Turner took to social media and shared some more frank thoughts on geting booed.
Even Turner‘s Bucks teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo took exception to the reception that the veteran big man received from Pacers fans.
Why did Turner and the Pacers part ways?
Turner, who signed with Milwaukee for four years and $107 million, reportedly never received an offer that extended beyond $22 million annually for three years, according to ESPN.
Pacers president Kevin Pritchard had said he was "blindsided" by the news that Turner was Milwaukee-bound, saying he had believed the two sides were close to an agreement.
But Turner differed in his opinion.
"There were a lot of factors that went into the decision," Turner said. "But Indiana made it very easy for me."