NBA Admits Refs Missed Calls on Game-Winning Shots From Jayson Tatum, Julius Randle
It was a weekend full of buzzer beaters in the NBA.
First, it was Jayson Tatum, hitting a last-second three-pointer to lift the Boston Celtics over the Toronto Raptors Saturday night.
Then, the next night, Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle drained a three at the buzzer to beat the Phoenix Suns.
Both shots made for a fun weekend across the league. However, the NBA's last two minute report indicated that both Tatum and Randle committed traveling violations on their respective game-winners, although neither was called.
The NBA posts assessments of officiated events that occur in the last two minutes of games that were at or within three points in the final two minutes of play of the fourth quarter (and overtime, where applicable).
On Tatum's shot, the league's report said he moved his pivot foot with 3.4 seconds left in the overtime field and that the motion should've been called a travel. The same report also mentioned that Toronto guard Davion Mitchell should have been called for a foul after he bumped Jaylen Brown to the ground away from the ball. If that foul was called, Brown would have went to the free-throw line in a tie game before Tatum's shot.
Before Randle made his game-winner, the NBA's report said he lifted his pivot foot prior to releasing his dribble which should have been called a travel.
Suns guard Devin Booker and fans watching thought Randle committed an offensive foul on Josh Okogie to send him to the floor to create separation that allowed him to launch the shot. The NBA found that Randle "placed his off-arm against Okogie and released from contact as he stepped back into his shot attempt."
The league noted that Okogie wasn't dislodged from his defensive position as a result of illegal contact from Randle.
Although the NBA acknowledged both missed calls, that doesn't change the game's end results. A tough pill to swallow for Raptors and Suns fans. Maybe even tougher now that the league admitted the official's mistakes.
It's difficult to make those consequential calls in the moment, but hopefully the league's transparency brings some sort of comfort.