NBA Analyst Goes Off on Mavericks GM Nico Harrison After Kyrie Irving’s Injury
The Dallas Mavericks nightmare season hit another brutal low Monday night when Kyrie Irving tore his ACL in a loss to the Sacramento Kings. His season is now over and so are any hopes of the franchise making a playoff run like it did last year, which saw the Mavs advance to the NBA Finals.
This all comes just over a month after the team's GM, Nico Harrison, traded star guard Luka Doncic to the Lakers in return for Anthony Davis. That was a stunning move because Doncic, at age 25, was the face of the franchise and the type of young player that franchises would want to center your team around for years to come.
Harrison has taken a ton of criticism since the move, as Mavs fans have been furious because none of them wanted to say goodbye to Doncic.
Now, the franchise is a mess. Yahoo Sports' Kevin O'Connor made a plea to the Mavs after Irving's injury was announced on Tuesday, saying they need to fire Harrison ASAP.
"Patrick Dumont, the Mavericks owner, needs to fire Nico Harrison today," O'Connor said. "This injury is an opportunity for him to gain the respect and trust of Mavericks fans by admitting the grave mistake because this is all Nico Harrison’s fault. All of it."
Here's his full rant on the situation:
The Mavericks are now 32-20 on the season and sit in the 10th spot in the Western Conference. It seems like their fall is only going to continue.