NBA Announces 2025 All-Rookie Teams
Leading up to the 2024 NBA draft, much was made of what was perceived to be a weak crop of players entering the league.
However, no matter how bad the class was on paper, it was bound to produce a few risers. The 2025 All-Rookie teams contained exactly that—and served as a victory lap for the Memphis Grizzlies, Washington Wizards and other teams. They included a national champion turned Rookie of the Year, a college icon turned surprising pro contributor, and several other names of note.
Here, as revealed by the NBA Tuesday afternoon, are the league's '25 All-Rookie squads.
First Team
Player
Position
Team
2024 Draft Pick
College/Pre-NBA Team
Stephon Castle
Guard
San Antonio Spurs
4
UConn
Zach Edey
Center
Memphis Grizzlies
9
Purdue
Zaccharie Risacher
Forward
Atlanta Hawks
1
JL Bourg (France)
Alex Sarr
Center
Washington Wizards
2
Perth Wildcats (Australia)
Jaylen Wells
Guard
Memphis Grizzlies
39
Washington State
Castle was named Rookie of the Year on April 29 after a successful season in which he averaged 14.7 points per game. Edey, after entering the draft process under scrutiny for the archaic brand of basketball he played at Purdue, adjusted his skill set and became a prolific pro rebounder. Wells, the Rookie of the Month in November, turned into the steal of the draft.
Second Team
Player
Position
Team
2024 Draft Pick
NBA/Pre-College Team
Matas Buzelis
Forward
Chicago Bulls
11
G-League Ignite
Bub Carrington
Guard
Washington Wizards
14
Pittsburgh
Donovan Clingan
Center
Portland Trail Blazers
7
UConn
Yves Missi
Center
New Orleans Pelicans
21
Baylor
Kel'el Ware
Center
Miami Heat
15
Indiana
Buzelis—nicknamed "Lil Buzi Vert" by Chicago Bulls color man Stacey King—has become a fan favorite in his home city. Carrington, a pleasant mid-first-round surprise, gives the Wizards two All-Rookie players for the first time since 1964. Ware looks like another unheralded coup for the Miami Heat.
Thirteen other players received votes, led by Utah Jazz guard Isaiah Collier.