NBA Announces 2025 All-Rookie Teams

Which 10 rookies made the cut?

Patrick Andres

Stephon Castle looks up during a game against the Raptors.
Stephon Castle looks up during a game against the Raptors. / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
Leading up to the 2024 NBA draft, much was made of what was perceived to be a weak crop of players entering the league.

However, no matter how bad the class was on paper, it was bound to produce a few risers. The 2025 All-Rookie teams contained exactly that—and served as a victory lap for the Memphis Grizzlies, Washington Wizards and other teams. They included a national champion turned Rookie of the Year, a college icon turned surprising pro contributor, and several other names of note.

Here, as revealed by the NBA Tuesday afternoon, are the league's '25 All-Rookie squads.

First Team

Player

Position

Team

2024 Draft Pick

College/Pre-NBA Team

Stephon Castle

Guard

San Antonio Spurs

4

UConn

Zach Edey

Center

Memphis Grizzlies

9

Purdue

Zaccharie Risacher

Forward

Atlanta Hawks

1

JL Bourg (France)

Alex Sarr

Center

Washington Wizards

2

Perth Wildcats (Australia)

Jaylen Wells

Guard

Memphis Grizzlies

39

Washington State

Castle was named Rookie of the Year on April 29 after a successful season in which he averaged 14.7 points per game. Edey, after entering the draft process under scrutiny for the archaic brand of basketball he played at Purdue, adjusted his skill set and became a prolific pro rebounder. Wells, the Rookie of the Month in November, turned into the steal of the draft.

Second Team

Player

Position

Team

2024 Draft Pick

NBA/Pre-College Team

Matas Buzelis

Forward

Chicago Bulls

11

G-League Ignite

Bub Carrington

Guard

Washington Wizards

14

Pittsburgh

Donovan Clingan

Center

Portland Trail Blazers

7

UConn

Yves Missi

Center

New Orleans Pelicans

21

Baylor

Kel'el Ware

Center

Miami Heat

15

Indiana

Buzelis—nicknamed "Lil Buzi Vert" by Chicago Bulls color man Stacey King—has become a fan favorite in his home city. Carrington, a pleasant mid-first-round surprise, gives the Wizards two All-Rookie players for the first time since 1964. Ware looks like another unheralded coup for the Miami Heat.

Thirteen other players received votes, led by Utah Jazz guard Isaiah Collier.

Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated.

