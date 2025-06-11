NBA Announces Mavericks, Pistons to Face Off in Mexico City Next Season
The NBA is heading back to Mexico City next season.
The league announced Tuesday night that the Dallas Mavericks and Detroit Pistons will play a game at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City on Nov. 1, 2025, marking the 34th game played in Mexico since 1992. The game will take place during the holiday, Día De Los Muertos (Day of the Dead), and the holiday will be a theme throughout the match.
The NBA most recently held a game in Mexico City last November, when the Miami Heat defeated the Washington Wizards 118-98. The league is hoping this game will be more exciting with two intriguing teams in the Mavericks and Pistons.
The Mavericks are coming off a disappointing, injury-riddled campaign that was defined by the franchise's decision to trade superstar Luka Doncic midseason. The Mavericks did luck out and get the No. 1 pick in the draft, and are expected to take Cooper Flagg with the pick, which should add some spark to their 2025 campaign.
The Pistons meanwhile are coming off a revitalized season in which they made the postseason for the first time since 2019. Detroit landed the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference, and though they lost in the first round to the New York Knicks, there is optimism around their seasons to come.