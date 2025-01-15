SI

NBA Announces New Dates for Nine Games Due to Wildfires, Winter Weather Postponements

Chaotic January weather in North America has wreaked havoc on the league schedule.

Patrick Andres

An overview of the Thunder's 101–93 win over the Lakers on Nov. 29, 2024.
An overview of the Thunder's 101–93 win over the Lakers on Nov. 29, 2024. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Between deadly wildfires in Southern California and Georgia's worst winter storm in over a decade, the month of January has been a wild one for weather incidents in the United States.

In addition to the events' human and logistical tolls, they have also significantly affected sports schedules across the continent. On Wednesday morning, the NBA announced that it would shift around the dates and times of nine games due to the wildfires and storm—with one still left to be sorted out.

Here's a look at the glut of schedule changes, several of which are knock-on shifts stemming from the postponements of other games.

List of NBA Schedule Changes Due to Wildfires and Winter Storm

GAME

OLD DATE

NEW DATE

Hornets at Lakers

Jan. 9

Feb. 19

Rockets at Hawks

Jan. 11

Jan. 28

Hornets at Clippers

Jan. 11

March 16

Bulls at Clippers

Jan. 21

Jan. 20

Wizards at Jazz

Jan. 23

March 19

Jazz at Lakers

Feb. 11

Feb. 10

Wizards at Clippers

March 16

Jan. 23

Wizards at Trail Blazers

March 18

March 17

Clippers at Jazz

March 19

Feb. 13

Six of these games involve either the Los Angeles Clippers or Los Angeles Lakers, the two teams most directly affected by the fires in California. The Houston Rockets' visit to the Atlanta Hawks was also directly affected by the winter storm of Jan. 9-11.

Two other games—both involving the Washington Wizards—will seemingly move around to make the schedule's delicate puzzle fit. A game between the Lakers and San Antonio Spurs scheduled for Jan. 11 has not yet been rescheduled.

More of the Latest Around the NBA

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/NBA