NBA Announces New Dates for Nine Games Due to Wildfires, Winter Weather Postponements
Between deadly wildfires in Southern California and Georgia's worst winter storm in over a decade, the month of January has been a wild one for weather incidents in the United States.
In addition to the events' human and logistical tolls, they have also significantly affected sports schedules across the continent. On Wednesday morning, the NBA announced that it would shift around the dates and times of nine games due to the wildfires and storm—with one still left to be sorted out.
Here's a look at the glut of schedule changes, several of which are knock-on shifts stemming from the postponements of other games.
List of NBA Schedule Changes Due to Wildfires and Winter Storm
GAME
OLD DATE
NEW DATE
Hornets at Lakers
Jan. 9
Feb. 19
Rockets at Hawks
Jan. 11
Jan. 28
Hornets at Clippers
Jan. 11
March 16
Bulls at Clippers
Jan. 21
Jan. 20
Wizards at Jazz
Jan. 23
March 19
Jazz at Lakers
Feb. 11
Feb. 10
Wizards at Clippers
March 16
Jan. 23
Wizards at Trail Blazers
March 18
March 17
Clippers at Jazz
March 19
Feb. 13
Six of these games involve either the Los Angeles Clippers or Los Angeles Lakers, the two teams most directly affected by the fires in California. The Houston Rockets' visit to the Atlanta Hawks was also directly affected by the winter storm of Jan. 9-11.
Two other games—both involving the Washington Wizards—will seemingly move around to make the schedule's delicate puzzle fit. A game between the Lakers and San Antonio Spurs scheduled for Jan. 11 has not yet been rescheduled.