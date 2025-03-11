NBA Announces Plans for First Ever Games in Australia
The NBA announced its plans to play in Australia for the first time on Monday. The New Orleans Pelicans are the lucky team who will head across the globe for two preseason games before the 2025-26 season begins.
They will play the NBL's Melbourne United and South East Melbourne Phoenix on Oct. 3 and Oct. 5. The special weekend is called the "Melbourne Series," promoted and organized by the NBL. NBL teams have traveled to the U.S. before to compete against NBA teams during the preseason since 2016. Some NBA prospects have made their way to the league through the NBL Next Stars program, like LaMelo Ball, Josh Giddey and Alex Sarr.
"We are honored to be part of this historic occasion for basketball in Australia," Pelicans owner Gayle Benson said in a statement via the NBA. "This collaboration with the NBL and NBA to bring the Pelicans to Melbourne provides an exceptional opportunity to engage with our global fanbase and share the rich spirit and culture of New Orleans with basketball fans in the region."
The upcoming Melbourne Series plays into the NBA and NBL's plans to expand their grassroots efforts in both youth and elite developmental basketball in Asia-Pacific, according to the news release.
The NFL announced they would play the league's first regular-season game in Australia in 2026, which also takes place in Melbourne. Now, the NBA joins the party.
Pelicans stars Zion Williamson, CJ McCollum and Dejounte Murray highlight the current roster. Although New Orleans has had a disappointing year, they can start next season off on the right foot as they compete in an NBA first.