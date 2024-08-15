SI

NBA Christmas Day Games: Full Schedule

Stephen Douglas

Dec 25, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; NBA on Christmas Day is displayed across the sideboards in the first quarter of the game between the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Clippers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 25, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; NBA on Christmas Day is displayed across the sideboards in the first quarter of the game between the Denver Nuggets and the Los Angeles Clippers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports / Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA is a modern Christmas tradition. Every year kids wake up and open presents and then settle in for 13 consecutive hours of basketball. With the NFL scheduling a Wednesday doubleheader this yuletide, the NBA had to put together a particular strong lineup.

If players are healthy the NBA Christmas schedule will be stocked full of Olympians, All-Stars and some high-profile new coaching hires.

Let's take a look at the league's Christmas schedule.

What is the NBA's Christmas Day schedule?

Home Team

Visitors

Time (Eastern)

Channel

New York Knicks

San Antonio Spurs

Noon

ESPN

Dallas Mavericks

Minnesota Timberwolves

2:30pm

ABC

Boston Celtics

Philadelphia 76ers

5pm

ABC

Golden State Warriors

Los Angeles Lakers

8pm

ABC

Phoenix Suns

Denver Nuggets

10:30pm

ESPN

Who plays on Christmas Day?

The NBA leans heavy on star power every Christmas. Teams like the Knicks, Celtics, Lakers and Warriors are holiday mainstays.

San Antonio Spurs @ New York Knicks

Victor Wembanyama makes his Christmas debut as the Spurs travel to New York City. Jalen Brunson, the 36th captain in Knicks history, will be there waiting.

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Dallas Mavericks

It's a rematch of the 2023 Western Conference Finals. Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert will try to get revenge on Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. Klay Thompson will not be wearing a Warriors uniform.

Philadelphia 76ers @ Boston Celtics

Paul George joins Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey as they travel to Boston. Embiid will meet three of his Olympic teammates in Jayson Tatum, Derrick White and Jrue Holiday. Jaylen Brown, the NBA Finals MVP, will also be in attendance.

Los Angeles Lakers @ Golden State Warriors

LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. Former TNT announcer Steve Kerr and former ESPN podcaster JJ Redick will meet as coaches for the first time.

Denver Nuggets @ Phoenix Suns

Nikola Jokic has won three of the last four MVP awards, but Serbia fell to Team USA in the Paris Olympics semifinals. Kevin Durant and Devin Booker both won gold. Suns owner Mat Ishbia had an incident during the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Published
Stephen Douglas

STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a Senior Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in journalism and media since 2008, and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Stephen spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and has previously written for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

Home/NBA