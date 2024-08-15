NBA Christmas Day Games: Full Schedule
The NBA is a modern Christmas tradition. Every year kids wake up and open presents and then settle in for 13 consecutive hours of basketball. With the NFL scheduling a Wednesday doubleheader this yuletide, the NBA had to put together a particular strong lineup.
If players are healthy the NBA Christmas schedule will be stocked full of Olympians, All-Stars and some high-profile new coaching hires.
Let's take a look at the league's Christmas schedule.
What is the NBA's Christmas Day schedule?
Home Team
Visitors
Time (Eastern)
Channel
New York Knicks
San Antonio Spurs
Noon
ESPN
Dallas Mavericks
Minnesota Timberwolves
2:30pm
ABC
Boston Celtics
Philadelphia 76ers
5pm
ABC
Golden State Warriors
Los Angeles Lakers
8pm
ABC
Phoenix Suns
Denver Nuggets
10:30pm
ESPN
Who plays on Christmas Day?
The NBA leans heavy on star power every Christmas. Teams like the Knicks, Celtics, Lakers and Warriors are holiday mainstays.
San Antonio Spurs @ New York Knicks
Victor Wembanyama makes his Christmas debut as the Spurs travel to New York City. Jalen Brunson, the 36th captain in Knicks history, will be there waiting.
Minnesota Timberwolves @ Dallas Mavericks
It's a rematch of the 2023 Western Conference Finals. Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert will try to get revenge on Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. Klay Thompson will not be wearing a Warriors uniform.
Philadelphia 76ers @ Boston Celtics
Paul George joins Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey as they travel to Boston. Embiid will meet three of his Olympic teammates in Jayson Tatum, Derrick White and Jrue Holiday. Jaylen Brown, the NBA Finals MVP, will also be in attendance.
Los Angeles Lakers @ Golden State Warriors
LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. Former TNT announcer Steve Kerr and former ESPN podcaster JJ Redick will meet as coaches for the first time.
Denver Nuggets @ Phoenix Suns
Nikola Jokic has won three of the last four MVP awards, but Serbia fell to Team USA in the Paris Olympics semifinals. Kevin Durant and Devin Booker both won gold. Suns owner Mat Ishbia had an incident during the 2023 NBA Playoffs.