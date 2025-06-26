NBA Draft: Best Available Players in the Second Round
The first day of the 2025 NBA draft was full of drama, with several trades as teams moved up and down the board to identify pieces that will be a big part of their futures. It’s hard to carve out a role early for most second-round picks, but every year, a few end up finding their way into early minutes. Jaylen Wells, Ajay Mitchell and Jamal Shead are a few examples of early contributors last season. And of course, true outlier stars like Draymond Green and Nikola Jokic prove anything is possible.
Who could be this year’s second-round standout? Here’s a look at the best of who’s left in this year’s NBA draft:
1. Rasheer Fleming, St. Joseph’s Hawks
Fleming was one of the most physically gifted players in the draft. He’s got great size at over 6' 8" without shoes with a 7' 5" wingspan and a chiseled frame. He has consistently improved after being overshadowed in high school by top recruits D.J. Wagner and Aaron Bradshaw, blossoming into a star this season at St. Joseph’s. He possesses real defensive versatility and shot 39% from three this season.
2. Maxime Raynaud, Stanford Cardinal
Raynaud played his way into serious first-round consideration at the NBA draft combine, but ended up falling to Day 2. He’ll be highly sought after early in Thursday’s second round, looking like a potential plug-and-play big man option whose ability to stretch the floor is his clearest ticket to NBA minutes.
3. Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton Bluejays
Kalkbrenner is an all-time great at Creighton after a monster five-year career. He’s not for everyone due to his slender frame and limited versatility, but it’s not hard to imagine him carving out a similar role on a contender to the one that Luke Kornet played so well for the Boston Celtics this season.
4. Noah Penda, Le Mans (France)
Penda is the type of ready-made role player everyone is looking for, a multi-positional forward with elite feel for the game who can add a lot of value without needing the ball in his hands. I expected to hear his name called in the latter part of the first round, and he shouldn’t have to wait long to get picked Thursday night.
5. Adou Thiero, Arkansas Razorbacks
Thiero is an elite defender, with the size, athleticism and motor to guard up and down the lineup and carve out early minutes that way. His inconsistencies as a three-point shooter and rumored concerns about his medicals likely contributed to his fall out of the first round, but he’s someone who has consistently gotten better over his three-year college career and has more upside to tap into still.
6. Kam Jones, Marquette Golden Eagles
Jones took to full-time point guard duties quite well in his senior year, dragging the Golden Eagles to the NCAA tournament. His three-point shooting numbers fell off big-time from his time playing off the ball, and he’s likely going to have to play the point at the next level due to his size. He’s worth a flier early in the second round as someone who has consistently produced at an elite level against top college competition.
7. Johni Broome, Auburn Tigers
Broome was neck-and-neck with Cooper Flagg for national player of the year honors for much of the year, blossoming into a dominant force over his five-year college career. He’s a limited athlete and will likely struggle defending in space at the next level, but there’s a role out there for someone as good on the boards as Broome is, especially when you add his continued offensive skill development to the picture.
8. Chaz Lanier, Tennessee Volunteers
Lanier is as elite a shooter as you’ll find, having made a ridiculous 123 triples at 40% this year as Tennessee’s top offensive option. He’s a late bloomer who just two years ago was a rising senior at North Florida having averaged fewer than five points per game the previous year. His athletic testing at the combine likely helped assuage concerns about him translating up to the next level.
9. Bogoljub Markovic, Mega Superbet (Serbia)
Markovic is a high-ceiling prospect at just shy of 7 feet tall with a very impressive offensive skill set. He has a bit of an awkward frame and it’s unclear who he’ll really guard at the next level, but the talent here on the offensive end is enough to at least consider giving him a guaranteed contract.
10. Sion James, Duke Blue Devils
James is a terrific glue guy who found success in a very defined role at Duke, providing defensive pressure on the ball and making open jumpers. His game resembles a lot of the role players who’ve really shined in playoff basketball in recent years.