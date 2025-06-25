NBA Trade Tracker: Latest Deals, Draft Moves and Free Agency News
NBA trades have already started, with a flurry of activity expected during the two-day NBA draft as teams look to get ahead of offseason moves. Here is the latest on all the activity.
June 24
The Boston Celtics reportedly will send Kristaps Porzingis and a second-round pick to the Atlanta Hawks in a three-team deal with the Brooklyn Nets. The Celtics will receive Georges Niang and a second-round pick, while the Nets get Terance Mann and the No. 22 pick in this week’s draft. More on the trade.
The New Orleans Pelicans reportedly are sending CJ McCollum, Kelly Olynyk and a second-round pick to the Washington Wizards, who will receive Jordan Poole, Saddiq Bey and the No. 40 pick in this week’s draft. Grading the trade.
June 23
The Boston Celtics reportedly will send Jrue Holiday to the Portland Trail Blazers for Anfernee Simons and two second-round picks. Grading the trade.
June 22
The Phoenix Suns reportedly are trading Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets for Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 pick in this week’s draft and five second-round picks. More on the trade.
June 15
The Memphis Grizzlies reportedly are trading Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, four unprotected first-round picks and one first-round pick swap. More on the trade.