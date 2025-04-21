SI

NBA Draft Lottery Odds: Every Team's Chances of Getting the No. 1 Pick

Ryan Phillips

An overall shot of the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery at McCormick Place West.
An overall shot of the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery at McCormick Place West.

The 2025 NBA draft is fast approaching, and Duke star Cooper Flagg's decision to enter the league and forgo his remaining eligibility means the sweepstakes to land the standout star is officially on. Before the draft happens, the draft lottery will take place, which will determine the order and, almost certainly, who gets to draft Flagg.

NBA Draft Lottery Time and Date

The 2025 NBA draft lottery will take place on Monday, May 12, and will air live on ESPN at 6:30 p.m. ET or 7 p.m. ET, depending on the schedule of playoff games that day.

It will will be held in Chicago this year, and the hometown Bulls have a shot at winning the lottery.

NBA Draft Lottery Odds in 2025

The full list of odds for the 2025 NBA draft lottery is below. Only non-playoff teams have a chance at the top selection, with the league's worst teams having a higher chance at landing the top pick

The Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards, and Charlotte Hornets have a 14% chance of winning the No. 1 pick. The New Orleans Pelicans (12.5%), Philadelphia 76ers (10.5%), and Brooklyn Nets (9%) are also in contention.

Pick Owner

Original Pick Owner

Original Pick Owner Record

Odds for No. 1 Pick

Utah Jazz

Utah Jazz

17-65

14%

Washington Wizards

Washington Wizards

18-64

14%

Charlotte Hornets

Charlotte Hornets

19-63

14%

New Orleans Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans

21-61

12.5%

Philadelphia 76ers/Oklahoma City Thunder

Philadelphia 76ers

24-58

10.5%

Brooklyn Nets

Brooklyn Nets

26-56

9%

Toronto Raptors

Toronto Raptors

30-52

7.5%

San Antonio Spurs

San Antonio Spurs

34-48

6%

Houston Rockets

Phoenix Suns

36-46

3.8%

Portland Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers

36-46

3.7%

Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks

39-43

1.8%

Chicago Bulls

Chicago Bulls

39-43

1.7%

Sacramento Kings/Atlanta Hawks

Sacramento Kings

40-42

0.8%

San Antonio Spurs

Atlanta Hawks

40-42

0.7%

2025 NBA Draft Lottery Pick Trades Detailed

The Philadelphia 76ers will keep their top pick if it lands among the top six selections, but it will go to the Oklahoma City Thunder if it is seventh or worse.

The Sacramento Kings will keep their top pick if it lands in the top 12, and the Atlanta Hawks will get it if it is 13th or lower.

The Houston Rockets have the right to swap picks with the Phoenix Suns.

The San Antonio Spurs own Atlanta's first-round pick as a result of the Dejounte Murray trade.

Who are the top prospects in the 2025 NBA Draft

The 2025 NBA draft class is excellent. While Flagg is clearly the best player available, there are a number of players who could turn into All-Stars in short order.

Rutgers freshman duo Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey are widely considered the second and third-best players in the class. Baylor's VJ Edgecombe and Texas guard Tre Johnson should also go near the top of the first round. Flagg's Duke teammates Khaman Maluach and Kon Knueppel are also projected top 10 picks, and Maryland's Derik Queen is an intriguing big man.

