NBA Draft Lottery Odds: Every Team's Chances of Getting the No. 1 Pick
The 2025 NBA draft is fast approaching, and Duke star Cooper Flagg's decision to enter the league and forgo his remaining eligibility means the sweepstakes to land the standout star is officially on. Before the draft happens, the draft lottery will take place, which will determine the order and, almost certainly, who gets to draft Flagg.
NBA Draft Lottery Time and Date
The 2025 NBA draft lottery will take place on Monday, May 12, and will air live on ESPN at 6:30 p.m. ET or 7 p.m. ET, depending on the schedule of playoff games that day.
It will will be held in Chicago this year, and the hometown Bulls have a shot at winning the lottery.
NBA Draft Lottery Odds in 2025
The full list of odds for the 2025 NBA draft lottery is below. Only non-playoff teams have a chance at the top selection, with the league's worst teams having a higher chance at landing the top pick
The Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards, and Charlotte Hornets have a 14% chance of winning the No. 1 pick. The New Orleans Pelicans (12.5%), Philadelphia 76ers (10.5%), and Brooklyn Nets (9%) are also in contention.
Pick Owner
Original Pick Owner
Original Pick Owner Record
Odds for No. 1 Pick
Utah Jazz
Utah Jazz
17-65
14%
Washington Wizards
Washington Wizards
18-64
14%
Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte Hornets
19-63
14%
New Orleans Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans
21-61
12.5%
Philadelphia 76ers/Oklahoma City Thunder
Philadelphia 76ers
24-58
10.5%
Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets
26-56
9%
Toronto Raptors
Toronto Raptors
30-52
7.5%
San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs
34-48
6%
Houston Rockets
Phoenix Suns
36-46
3.8%
Portland Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers
36-46
3.7%
Dallas Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks
39-43
1.8%
Chicago Bulls
Chicago Bulls
39-43
1.7%
Sacramento Kings/Atlanta Hawks
Sacramento Kings
40-42
0.8%
San Antonio Spurs
Atlanta Hawks
40-42
0.7%
2025 NBA Draft Lottery Pick Trades Detailed
The Philadelphia 76ers will keep their top pick if it lands among the top six selections, but it will go to the Oklahoma City Thunder if it is seventh or worse.
The Sacramento Kings will keep their top pick if it lands in the top 12, and the Atlanta Hawks will get it if it is 13th or lower.
The Houston Rockets have the right to swap picks with the Phoenix Suns.
The San Antonio Spurs own Atlanta's first-round pick as a result of the Dejounte Murray trade.
Who are the top prospects in the 2025 NBA Draft
The 2025 NBA draft class is excellent. While Flagg is clearly the best player available, there are a number of players who could turn into All-Stars in short order.
Rutgers freshman duo Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey are widely considered the second and third-best players in the class. Baylor's VJ Edgecombe and Texas guard Tre Johnson should also go near the top of the first round. Flagg's Duke teammates Khaman Maluach and Kon Knueppel are also projected top 10 picks, and Maryland's Derik Queen is an intriguing big man.