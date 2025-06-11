NBA Draft Shooting Tiers: Kon Knueppel, Tre Johnson Have High-Lottery Upside
While everyone would love to add a projected star like Cooper Flagg, only one team (likely the Dallas Mavericks) will have the luxury of selecting him in the 2025 NBA draft. There’s plenty of value to extract from the rest of this class though, especially in the shooting department, with several elite shooters at every level of this draft board. From high-lottery talents to second-round sleepers, here’s a look at the top three-point threats in this class and what other traits will determine their pro futures.
Tier 1: High-Lottery Sharpshooters
1. Kon Knueppel, Duke Blue Devils
Knueppel is the best all-around shooter in this class. He entered Duke with a reputation as a marksman and somehow exceeded expectations, shooting better than 40% from distance on high volume and heating up even further as the season went on, knocking down 46% from Feb. 1 on. Knueppel has near-flawless mechanics, shoots a consistent ball and can get his shot off quickly while on the move, all hallmarks of elite shooters at the next level. He also showed more on-ball abilities than some expected in his lone college season, proving he could attack closeouts and finish with strength around the rim despite his rather unassuming frame. It remains to be seen whether his physical limitations slow down his pure scoring exploits in the NBA, but if nothing else Knueppel seems like a very safe bet to be a plus shooter and steady decision-maker who adds value early to an NBA franchise.
2. Tre Johnson, Texas Longhorns
Johnson has more pure scoring upside than Knueppel and is arguably more dynamic as a shooter because of his speed and ability to run off screens. The Texas product shot just shy of 40% on high volume from beyond the arc, and did so despite often taking difficult shots. Only 67.4% of his threes this season were assisted on, compared to a mark north of 90% for Knueppel and other more traditional catch-and-shoot guys. The sell on Johnson as a top-five pick likely involves buying into him as a top scoring option, someone who can play in ball screens, make decisions and score at all three levels. Long term, it may be better for Johnson to embrace being a secondary option who can torch the nets from deep.
Tier 2: Boom-or-Bust Scoring Talents
1. Ace Bailey, Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Bailey’s 35% mark from three this season in college is largely driven by his shot selection, which often featured some incredibly high degree of difficulty pull-ups. His ability to shoot even a decent percentage on those shots is driven largely by his elite touch and his ability to get shots off over just about anyone thanks to his size and length. Bailey’s defensive gaffes and limited handle up his bust potential, but his shooting ability is both what unlocks his star potential and raises his floor.
2. Will Riley, Illinois Fighting Illini
Riley’s a polarizing prospect because of his incredibly thin frame and unorthodox game, but one thing he does possess is elite touch. Sometimes that skill has emboldened Riley into shaky shot selection (especially off the bounce), but it’s also what has made him a dynamic scorer at essentially every step of his development. Riley’s also a highly cerebral offensive player, with a great understanding of space and how to move effectively without the basketball. Some teams may be scared off by his physical limitations, but his shot is worth buying in to.
Tier 3: 3-and-D Targets
1. Cedric Coward, Washington State Cougars
Coward is something of an unknown given he played just six games this season at Washington State due to injury and didn’t participate in combine scrimmages, but he has one of the purest strokes in this class. He has prototypical 3-and-D tools, with impressive length and athleticism combined with being a knockdown shooter from beyond the arc. His shooting exploits have come on relatively recently, leaving high school as primarily a slasher and developing into an impressive catch-and-shoot guy during his rise from Division III Willamette to Washington State. His shooting numbers in the combine drills (often taken with a grain of salt, but more notable given Coward’s limited film) were among the best at the event.
2. Liam McNeeley, UConn Huskies
McNeeley was billed as among the top 3-and-D players in this class coming out of high school but struggled from distance at UConn, especially after he returned from a midseason ankle injury that caused him to miss a month. The larger sample size of high school and AAU show a high-level floor-spacer, albeit one who isn’t quite as dynamic as a shooter as some of the other names on this list. That said, he’s a capable defender with good size who ups the competitiveness level in any gym he’s in. He’s well worth a first-round pick.
3. Carter Bryant, Arizona Wildcats
Bryant’s shooting splits come with a smaller sample size, having played a lower-usage role at Arizona than most of his potential lottery pick counterparts. However, Bryant shot 37% from deep on nearly 40 makes and looked every bit the part of a professional shooter in those game reps at Arizona. NBA teams love Bryant’s size, defensive versatility and feel for the game, showing both the ability to come in and contribute in some form early on while possessing the upside of being a younger talent with impressive measurables.
Tier 4: Second-Round Fliers
1. Koby Brea, Kentucky Wildcats
By percentage, Brea is the best marksman in this class, having shot nearly 50% in the 2023–24 season at Dayton and following that up by topping 43% in his lone season at Kentucky. He’s a much more limited prospect than some of the other players on this list, but might just find a way to carve out a role as a specialist. One thing to note is Brea is a highly effective off-the-dribble shooter, which in some ways actually makes his transition a bit less smooth to what will almost exclusively be a catch-and-shoot pro shot diet.
2. Chaz Lanier, Tennessee Volunteers
Lanier made 106 threes in his senior season at North Florida and 123 as a graduate student at Tennessee. He also tested well athletically at the combine, showing off physical improvements from his time in an SEC weight room. He’s a guy who could benefit on draft night from the wave of potential second-rounders going back to college.