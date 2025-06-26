NBA Draft Viewers Loved Kon Knueppel’s Well-Dressed and Well-Organized Brothers
Kon Knueppel was the No. 4 pick in the NBA draft. The Charlotte Hornets selected the Duke freshman three picks after the Dallas Mavericks took his college teammate Cooper Flagg with the top pick.
Knueppel made an immediate impression on NBA fans when he was joined by his brothers Kager, Kinston, Kash and Kidman on the side of the stage to be interviewed by ESPN's Monica McNutt. The Knueppel brothers were all wearing different color suits and looked very... uniform. They also stood next to each other in order of ascending height.
Fans on social media were enthralled.
As mentioned on the broadcast, Knueppel's father and uncles (Kon, Klint, Klay, and Kole) won a three-on-three basketball tournament under the name "Flying Knueppel Brothers." Now that we all have that information, it's just a matter of waiting to see how many of the new generation of Knueppel boys end up in the NBA.