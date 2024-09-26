NBA Fans Couldn't Believe ESPN Is Parting Ways With Veteran Writer Zach Lowe
ESPN is laying off Zach Lowe according to a report from The Athletic's Andrew Marchand. The response to the report has been swift and unified as fans, viewers and media members have all been left scratching their heads in response to ESPN's latest personnel decision.
It's not just that Adrian Wojnarowki announced his retirement last week, it's that Lowe is widely regarded as one of the best basketball writers working in 2024. The news that ESPN is letting him go was met with shock, annoyance and pure wonder about what ESPN was thinking.
The good news is that most people are optimistic that Lowe will be picked up very, very quickly. With NBA rights moving around there are a lot of possibilities. So he's got that going for him, which is nice.
Here's a collection of some of the more notable reactions to the news.
ESPN has made decisions that were less popular in the past. It's just hard to remember one right now.