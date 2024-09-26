SI

NBA Fans Couldn't Believe ESPN Is Parting Ways With Veteran Writer Zach Lowe

The move was universally panned by fans and media.

Stephen Douglas

ESPN is laying off Zach Lowe according to a report from The Athletic's Andrew Marchand. The response to the report has been swift and unified as fans, viewers and media members have all been left scratching their heads in response to ESPN's latest personnel decision.

It's not just that Adrian Wojnarowki announced his retirement last week, it's that Lowe is widely regarded as one of the best basketball writers working in 2024. The news that ESPN is letting him go was met with shock, annoyance and pure wonder about what ESPN was thinking.

The good news is that most people are optimistic that Lowe will be picked up very, very quickly. With NBA rights moving around there are a lot of possibilities. So he's got that going for him, which is nice.

Here's a collection of some of the more notable reactions to the news.

ESPN has made decisions that were less popular in the past. It's just hard to remember one right now.

STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a Senior Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in journalism and media since 2008, and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Stephen spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and has previously written for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

