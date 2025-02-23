SI

NBA Fans Crushed Josh Hart for His Two Embarrassing Flops in Knicks’ Loss to Celtics

Andy Nesbitt

NBA fans were not impressed with Josh Hart on these two plays.
Josh Hart and the New York Knicks got blown out by the Boston Celtics, 118-105, on Sunday and two plays by the guard had fans on social media fuming.

In case you missed it, Hart had two very bad flops during the loss. On one he went falling to the ground after barely being touched by Boston's Jrue Holiday. On another he got tapped on the arm by Jaylen Brown and then acted like he had been struck in the face when it was clear that didn't happen.

ESPN's Tim Legler had a perfect line after one of the flops, saying: "We talked earlier about selling stuff. Josh Hart, he’s going door to door right now. "

Thankfully Hart didn't draw a foul on that play. But he did on this one:

Fans were furious with Hart:

