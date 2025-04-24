NBA Fans Had Lots of Fun With Kristaps Porzingis’s Comically Large Bandage
The Boston Celtics took down the Orlando Magic in Game 2 of their playoff series on Wednesday night, but the victory didn’t come without taking a few tough shots.
No one took a clearer shot than Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis, who caught an elbow to the face that left him leaving the floor as a bloody mess.
Despite the injury, Porzingis seemed in high spirits, and had himself a laugh when he returned to the court sporting a comically large bandage to cover up his new scar.
Those following the action at home had plenty of fun with the moment too.
Porzingis would later return to the floor with a slightly smaller bandage.
Thankfully, Porzingis was O.K. after the hit, as it meant we all got to have a bit of fun with the moment. That’s playoff basketball for you.