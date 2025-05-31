NBA Fans All Had the Same Reaction to Tyrese Haliburton's Outfit Before Game 6
Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers have an opportunity to close out the New York Knicks at home Saturday in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals. Should the Pacers be able to get the job done, they will advance to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2000.
The Knicks kept their season alive with a Game 5 win at Madison Square Garden to trim the Pacers' series lead to 3-2. Now, the Knicks hope to send the series back to MSG for a Game 7 while the Pacers hope to shut the door and claim the Eastern Conference.
Ahead of Game 6 Saturday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Haliburton rocked an all-black outfit, adorned with black sunglasses as he arrived to the arena.
And the basketball world all had the same reaction:
Knicks fans certainly hope the outfit choice backfires and the series returns to New York for a winner-take-all Game 7. Haliburton was held to a series-low eight points in the Pacers' 111-94 loss in Game 5. He has had a standout series otherwise, though, with two 30-point games including the miraculous shot at the buzzer to force overtime and an eventual comeback win for Indiana on the road in Game 1.
Game 6 tips off Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET on TNT as the Knicks play to keep their season alive.