NBA Fans Loved Nikola Jokic's Joker-Inspired Suit Before Game 3 vs. Thunder
Denver Nuggets center and three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic is fully embracing his "Joker" moniker ahead of Game 3 in a series tied 1–1 with the Western Conference No. 1 seed Oklahoma City Thunder. As the second-round series moved to Denver, the MVP candidate rocked a purple and green Joker-inspired suit as he arrived to Ball Arena.
When the Joker broke out the appropriately awesome outfit, he drew flashbacks to last season's playoffs when he dressed as Gru from Despicable Me to promote the movie franchise's fourth film—and to provide some laughs by cosplaying as his animated doppelganger, of course.
Now, Jokic hopes to will the Nuggets to the Western Conference finals over the top-seeded Thunder, who won a league-leading 68 games over the regular season. What better way to tell the world you're locked in than a perfect villain-inspired outfit? The basketball world absolutely loved it:
Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals between Denver and Oklahoma City tips Friday evening at 10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN. Jokic had 42 points, 22 rebounds and six assists in the Nuggets' miraculous, come-from-behind Game 1 win. The Thunder won Game 2 in a blowout, holding the Joker to 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists.