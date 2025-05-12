SI

NBA Fans React to NBC's Stunning Michael Jordan Announcement

No one saw this one coming.

Michael Jordan will be a part of NBC's NBA coverage.
Michael Jordan will be a part of NBC's NBA coverage. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Michael Jordan isn’t done making waves in the NBA.

On Monday, news broke that the six-time NBA champion with the Chicago Bulls would be joining NBC’s upcoming NBA coverage as a contributor. The news was first announced at NBC’s upfront, an event promoting what the network has planned for the coming broadcast year.

Fans were, understandably, totally shocked by the news.

Get ready for a whole new era of GOAT debates.

