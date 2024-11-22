NBA Fans React to Zion Williamson's Massive New Back Tattoo
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson's new back tattoo hit the internet on Friday. The former No. 1 pick added new work under the ink that read "Mount Zion" stretched across his shoulders, which was unveiled last year.
The same artist, Anthony Michaels (@antmikes on Instagram), posted a video to showcase his newest work, which covered the rest of Williamson's back.
NBA fans were quick to comment on Williamson's new ink, as well as criticize his conditioning while he has been sidelined since suffering a hamstring strain on Nov. 6:
ESPN's Shams Charania reported on Friday that Williamson has undergone multiple treatments on his left hamstring and is not close to a return to play. According to Charania's report, the Pelicans are prepared for Williamson to miss at least four to six weeks, which puts him out through at least mid-December. He has fought numerous hamstring injuries in the past, though, so his absence could extend even further.
New Orleans is sitting near the bottom of the Western Conference at 4-12, hoping to keep things afloat as it awaits Williamson's return.