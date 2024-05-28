NBA Fans Ripped Ref for His Odd Description of Jaylen Brown’s Brutal Game 4 Foul
Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics are going to the NBA Finals after finishing a sweep of the Indiana Pacers with a 105-102 win in Game 4 on Monday night.
The Celtics were once again able to pull off a comeback late in the game, with Brown, who was named the MVP of the Eastern Conference finals, leading the way.
However, one play by Brown midway through the fourth quarter had fans wondering why refs didn't call him for a flagrant foul. The Celtics star hit the Pacers' T.J. McConnell square in the face, sending the guard crashing to the ground. The refs reviewed the play and then made this weirdly-phrased ruling:
“The contact, although unfortunate, does not rise to the level of flagrant foul penalty 1,” referee Zach Zarba said to the crowd.
Here's the play:
Here's Zarba describing his weird ruling:
Fans were not impressed:
The Celtics will play the winner of the Minnesota Timberwolves-Dallas Mavericks series in the NBA Finals.