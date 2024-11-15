NBA Fans Roast Luka Dončić for Falling Asleep on Defense on Jazz's Game-Winner
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is going to want this possession back.
With the game tied at 113 and the final seconds of regulation ticking off the clock, Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson stood by the logo at half-court. To his surprise, Jazz center John Collins was wide open underneath the basket for an easy dunk that ended up being the game-winner in Utah's 115–113 victory at Delta Center.
On that play, Doncic was standing near the free-throw line looking toward the Mavericks' bench. He didn't turn around and realize Collins had the basketball next to the hoop until it was too late.
Doncic looked around in disbelief after the Mavericks fell behind by two points.
"Communication. There was a lapse there," Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said after the game. "It happens and they took full advantage of it. We gotta be better."
NBA fans didn't give Doncic as much grace as Kidd after Dallas suffered its fourth straight loss:
Doncic scored a game-high 37 points on 13-of-25 shooting, but on at least one play he clearly didn't do enough defensively to get the Mavericks back in the win column.