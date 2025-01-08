SI

NBA Fans Went Nuts After Trae Young Hit a Game-Winner From Beyond Half-Court

Ice Trae came to Utah.

Blake Silverman

Atlanta Hawks guard Young shoots the ball against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center.
Atlanta Hawks guard Young shoots the ball against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. / Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images
In this story:

Trae Young called game in Utah from the other side of a mountain.

As the Atlanta Hawks led by three points with 8.8 seconds left, the Utah Jazz recovered a loose ball that led to a 3-pointer from Collin Sexton to tie the game with under three seconds to go. Overtime, right?

Young then got the ball off of the inbounds pass, took two dribbles and chucked up a heave from beyond halfcourt. It was nothing but net. Young's improbable shot at the buzzer gave Atlanta a 124-121 win on the road as he capped off an eye-popping 24-point, 20-assist game.

The NBA world couldn't believe the wild sequence to end the game, finishing with Young's circus shot for the win:

Young seems to love going on the road and leaving home fans empty handed. You just have to tip your cap at this point. What a shot.

The wild buzzer-beater snapped a three-game losing streak for the Hawks as they advance to 19-18 on the season. Utah drops to 9-26 on the year in heartbreaking fashion.

More of the Latest Around the NBA

feed

Published
Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

Home/NBA