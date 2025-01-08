NBA Fans Went Nuts After Trae Young Hit a Game-Winner From Beyond Half-Court
Trae Young called game in Utah from the other side of a mountain.
As the Atlanta Hawks led by three points with 8.8 seconds left, the Utah Jazz recovered a loose ball that led to a 3-pointer from Collin Sexton to tie the game with under three seconds to go. Overtime, right?
Young then got the ball off of the inbounds pass, took two dribbles and chucked up a heave from beyond halfcourt. It was nothing but net. Young's improbable shot at the buzzer gave Atlanta a 124-121 win on the road as he capped off an eye-popping 24-point, 20-assist game.
The NBA world couldn't believe the wild sequence to end the game, finishing with Young's circus shot for the win:
Young seems to love going on the road and leaving home fans empty handed. You just have to tip your cap at this point. What a shot.
The wild buzzer-beater snapped a three-game losing streak for the Hawks as they advance to 19-18 on the season. Utah drops to 9-26 on the year in heartbreaking fashion.