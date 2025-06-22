How Much Is a Ticket to Game 7 of the NBA Finals?
Ladies, gentlemen: the basketball gods have smiled upon us—nay, they have blessed us—with what many have described as the best possible outcome in sports: an NBA Finals Game 7.
Indeed, come Sunday night, the Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder will face off in the first Finals Game 7 since 2016, a winner-take-all fight to the finish that will result in the first Larry O'Brien for one of the two title-less franchises (should you disregard OKC's time as the Seattle SuperSonics, of course).
With any luck, the game will be just as thrilling as the rest of the series, meaning those with tickets are the envy of every hoops fan nationwide. But if you're looking to grab some last-minute seats of your own, however, or just curious about how much such a purchase would run, we've got the details for you below.
Take a peek:
How Much are Tickets to Game 7 of the NBA Finals?
All information is as of June 22nd, 12 p.m. ET. Tickets from Ticketmaster.
First, the bad news: if you're looking to get just one seat to the game, you'll be shelling out a minimum of $1,215 ... and that's for a spot in the nosebleeds. The good news? That price actually drops somewhat if you buy two tickets at once; instead of $1,215, you can snag two seats for $1,093.50 each. Still very expensive, but something to consider if you're looking to go with a friend.
Things get unsurprisingly more expensive the closer you are to the court. Two to four seats in the 200s/club level could cost you anywhere from $2,700 to $6,075 per, with at least one pairing going up to $16,000, while a spot in the 100-level ranges from $3,500ish to at least $10,000.
And, of course, should you prefer a lower-level club seat or courtside seating, the price of entry gets as high as that of a car, more or less. Indeed, we're talking roughly $12,000 to, in at least one case, $24,300 for a pair. That latter price point does include access to a complimentary buffet and free non-alcoholic beverages—but if you're shelling out that kind of money for a ticket, you're probably not worried about spending an extra $30 for chicken fingers and a Coke, anyway.
When Does Game 7 Start?
Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals will tip off at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 22, in Oklahoma City. The contest will be broadcast live on ABC and available to stream on ESPN+, SlingTV and Fubo.