NBA Docks Cavaliers' Ty Jerome $25,000 After Pointed Postgame Criticism of Officials

The Cleveland guard held nothing back after his team's win Sunday.

Patrick Andres

Ty Jerome celebrates during the Cavaliers' 133–129 overtime win over the Trail Blazers on March 2, 2025.
Ty Jerome celebrates during the Cavaliers' 133–129 overtime win over the Trail Blazers on March 2, 2025. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

After the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Portland Trail Blazers 133–129 in overtime Sunday, Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome held nothing back when discussing the game's officials. Now, he is paying the price for it.

The NBA has fined Jerome $25,000 for his comments, it announced Monday afternoon.

Jerome's diatribe included criticism of one official—Natalie Sago—by name after a game with 70 combined free throws.

"I thought the refs were really bad tonight, especially Natalie, she was really bad," Jerome said via the AP's Tom Withers. "Stuff like that happens. They kind of lose control of the game, and you just got to keep your head. I thought that first half was ridiculous. Third quarter was horrendous."

Jerome has been one of the best sixth men in the NBA this season, averaging 12 points in 19.5 minutes per game. At 50–10, Cleveland currently owns the best record in the NBA.

