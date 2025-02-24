NBA Fines Knicks' Josh Hart $2K For Egregious Flop vs. Celtics
The Knicks were blown out 118-105 on Sunday by the Celtics and, despite still sporting a 37-20 record, are now 0-7 against Boston, the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Oklahoma City Thunder this season—the top three teams in the NBA.
To add insult to injury, New York's Josh Hart was assessed a $2,000 postgame flopping fine by the NBA on Monday.
The guard was actually the culprit of two egregious flops in the contest—which fans reacted justly to—but the below clip is the one he'll pay up for. Following a third-quarter Celtics turnover, Hart was grazed on the hip by guard Jrue Holiday and proceeded to fling himself onto the TD Garden floor.
Take a look:
Luckily for Boston, no foul was called.
Hart led the way for the Knicks in Sunday's loss, coming up just one assist shy of a triple-double with a 20-point, 10-rebound, 9-assist performance.
New York will look to get back on track when they welcome the 76ers to Madison Square Garden on Wednesday for a 7:00 p.m. EST tip-off.