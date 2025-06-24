NBA Insider Identifies Pair of Teams Interested in Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis
After trading Jrue Holiday to the Portland Trail Blazers, the Boston Celtics still have more work to do. Kristaps Porzingis is likely next in line to be moved and he already has several suitors.
Porzingis is under contract for one more season at $30.7 million, so his expiring deal makes him attractive beyond his playing ability. According to Marc Stein, the Phoenix Suns and San Antonio Spurs are interested in acquiring his services.
Stein claims the Spurs are an unlikely destination, though they are looking at big men with the No. 14 pick in the 2025 NBA draft. San Antonio is expected to draft Rutgers guard Dylan Harper with the No. 2 pick, then look at add a big man to pair with Victor Wembanyama up front.
The Chicago Bulls are also a potential landing spot for Porzingis as they are also in the market for a big man.
The 29-year-old Latvian center averaged 19.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game, while shooting a career-high 41.2% from three-point range during the 2024-25 season. The downside is that Porzingis only played in 42 games due to various injuries, including recovery from surgery to repair a knee injury.
It's likely Porzingis has a new home for the 2025-26 season, but there is no clear destination at this point despite interest across the league.