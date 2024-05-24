NBA Insider Believes JJ Redick Is Front-Runner to Land Lakers Coaching Job
The Los Angeles Lakers are still in the early days of their coaching search to replace the fired Darvin Ham, but one candidate reportedly has risen above the rest.
The Athletic's Shams Charania appeared on The Pat McAfee Show on Friday to talk about the Lakers' hiring process and named former NBA sharpshooter JJ Redick as the current leader in the clubhouse.
"I'm told last week, the Lakers met with JJ Redick in Chicago at the draft combine," Charania said. "They met for an extended period of time to really get to know him and spend time with him. He was the first candidate to really do a face-to-face meeting.
"... Right now, my sense is that JJ Redick is the guy around the league that everyone believes is the front-runner for this job. He's in position. There's an infatuation with JJ Redick just in terms of his ability for right now, but also being a coach that the Lakers can have for years and years to come."
If he is eventually hired, it will be Redick's first coaching job, although he has been in the running to land other NBA coaching gigs since announcing his retirement from a 15-year playing career in September 2021. Redick interviewed for the Toronto Raptors' coaching job last May and was among the candidates to pursue the Charlotte Hornets job this spring.
Redick currently hosts a podcast with Lakers superstar LeBron James, who is entering an offseason of uncertainty. The 40-year-old James has a $51 million player option for the 2024-25 season on his contract. He could opt in and finish out the contract, or opt out and either sign elsewhere or re-up with the Lakers on a new deal.
Charania also reported that the Lakers have either interviewed or plan to interview a long list of candidates aside from Redick, including NBA assistant coaches James Borrego, Sam Cassell, David Adelman, Micah Nori and Chris Quinn. Los Angeles will start their second round of interviews as soon as next week.